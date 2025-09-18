Turkish Maarif schools in Somalia offer hope to students

The Turkish Maarif Foundation, which runs schools in 55 countries, is giving Somali students a chance to pursue their goals and contribute to their country’s future.

The foundation has two campuses in Mogadishu and one in the Hargeisa region, where many students say they have found opportunities that once seemed out of reach. Abshir, who previously lived in refugee camps and has been studying at a Maarif school for six years, said he could not access proper education in the camps.

“I’ll help the children in refugee camps when I become a businessperson and make lots of money. I’ll meet the expenses of my parents’ pilgrimage. Thank you, Maarif Foundation’s Schools, for changing my life,” he said.

Mohamud Ali Suri, who was born in Saudi Arabia and moved to Somalia seven years ago, said his family struggled financially and he received a limited education abroad. He has now been at a Maarif school for two years.

“The tuition is expensive there (Saudi Arabia), and we couldn’t meet it,” he said, adding that education in Somalia has been stronger.

Suri, who won a scholarship after achieving a strong score in national exams, described the experience as life-changing.

“This has been the best thing that has ever happened to me,” he said. “My life changed after starting at the school, thanks to its benefits given to the students, including scholarships.”

He added that he hopes to visit Türkiye one day: “Turks are kind and honest people.”

Another student, who has studied at the school for two years, described it as the “best school in Mogadishu.”

Abdihakim Dahir Mohamed, the son of a teacher and a housewife, said he wants to become an engineer.

“I am receiving a more advantageous education. I have very good teachers who support me so that I can become a good engineer. I am taking better classes,” he said.

The Turkish Maarif Foundation provides education to more than 68,000 students in 517 institutions worldwide.

Anadolu.