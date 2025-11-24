QC lays stone for Sheikh Eid Centre to empower Somali youth

Being set up in partnership with Mogadishu University, Sheikh Eid bin Mohammad Al Thani Centre for Vocational Training and Innovation to equip youth with in-demand professional and technical skills

Qatar Charity, in partnership with Mogadishu University, has laid the foundation stone for the “Sheikh Eid Bin Mohammad Al Thani Centre for Vocational Training and Innovation.” The new centre aims to empower Somali youth by equipping them with professional and technical skills aligned with labour market needs. It will be constructed within one of the university’s main facilities. The groundbreaking ceremony was attended by Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Somalia H.E. Dr. Abdullah Salem Al Nuaimi; Deputy Governor of Banadir for Social Affairs Abdulaziz Mohamed Osman; President of Mogadishu University, Dr. Ibrahim Mohamed Mursal; and Director of Qatar Charity’s Office in Somalia Abdulfatah Adam Maalim.

Facilities

Covering an area of 7,000 square meters, the centre is expected to serve approximately 500 young men and women annually. It will include an Innovation Building, a Vocational Workshops Building, classrooms, a two-story mosque, and a multi-purpose hall for events and activities. The centre will also offer programs in handicrafts, technical skills, soft skills, and entrepreneurship.

The project is one of Qatar Charity’s key strategic initiatives aimed at addressing challenges faced by Somali youth most notably the high unemployment rate, which local estimates place at nearly 67%. This makes the centre a significant and timely addition to vocational development efforts in the country.

During the ceremony, Deputy Governor of Banadir for Social Affairs Abdulaziz Mohamed Osman, highlighted that unemployment remains one of the main obstacles to the recovery of the national economy. He described the establishment of the centre as a “strategic step toward empowering youth with essential vocational skills,” adding: “We appreciate this initiative and remain committed to providing all necessary support to ensure its success.”

Building the future

Mogadishu University President Dr. Ibrahim Mohamed Mursal, praised the strong partnership with Qatar Charity, noting that the project is “a fruitful outcome of constructive cooperation between the two sides and a reflection of the deep fraternal ties between the Somali and Qatari peoples. It also demonstrates the vital role of humanitarian work in supporting education and sustainable development.”

He added: “This project is more than just a new building for the university it is a symbol of hope, an investment in human potential, and a promising foundation for a brighter future for our students and future generations.”

He concluded by expressing his gratitude to the State of Qatar, its leadership, government, and people as well as to Qatar Charity for their continued support of educational and developmental institutions in Somalia.

For his part, Director of Qatar Charity’s Office in Somalia, Abdulfatah Adam Maalim, affirmed that the centre reflects Qatar Charity’s commitment to youth empowerment, saying: “Through this project, we aim to equip young people with vocational and technical skills that open doors to employment. We will continue to provide modern training programs that meet market needs and offer real job opportunities.”

Strategic partnership

The project builds on the longstanding strategic partnership between Qatar Charity and Mogadishu University, which began in 1997 with the launch of the “Student Scholarship Program”. 3,684 students have benefited from the initiative, many of whom have joined the public and private sectors, with several rising to leadership positions underscoring the sustained developmental impact of this collaboration.

Qatar Tribune.