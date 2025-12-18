Liverpool rappers in Somalia during clan conflict

‘They had guns’

An international development consultant, who was in the country on business, said she saw the rappers in the Laasqoray Hotel in Badhan at the beginning of February.

“The hotel had people, mostly men from the local area, Bossasso, Northern Puntland and Mogadishu, so these two with British accents stuck out,” the consultant said.

She added: “I saw them several times in the hotel lobby, they were just very casual, coming and going and I noticed they were speaking English with a Scouse accent.

“We had a brief conversation as they heard me speaking English too, they told me they were from Liverpool and that they were enjoying their time in Somalia, but they didn’t say why they were there.”

In late January, the hotel had hosted a conference, attended by Warsangeli clan leaders, where a campaign was declared to take the town of Ceerigaabo from Somaliland, marking a significant escalation in the region’s ongoing territorial dispute.

The consultant added: ”One evening I saw them, but they were no longer wearing casual clothes, they were wearing combat clothing, and they were carrying guns, I don’t know much about guns, but they looked like AK47s to me.

“They left the hotel and joined a much bigger group outside who had assault rifles and guns attached to retrofit cars with enhanced body work.

“Not long after I could hear gunshots, some of the bullets hit the buildings. The hotel manager told me to go to my room and lock my door as it wasn’t safe.

“I stayed there for three days until I could be safely escorted out of Badhan to Bossasso to catch a flight back to Nairobi.”

In social media videos obtained by the BBC, Mr Gulaid and Mr Ihiekwe can be seen posing in military uniform with soldiers, believed to be from Puntland state.