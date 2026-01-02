Somalia assumes UN Security Council presidency for January

Somalia on Friday assumed the rotating presidency of the UN Security Council for January, marking the country’s first time holding the position since it last served on the council in 1971–72.

Describing the moment as historic, Somali envoy to the UN Abukar Dahir Osman said during a news conference that “Somalia is deeply honored to assume the presidency of the Security Council following our country’s return to the council after 54 years, having last served in the term of 1971-72. This is a significant milestone for my country.”

Osman said Somalia’s election to the council and its assumption of the presidency “symbolizes Somalia’s commitment to strengthening multilateralism.”

He noted that over the past year, Somalia has sought to play a constructive role within the council. Somalia, he said, has aimed to be “a voice of reason, a bridge builder, and a principled advocate for the respect for international law, adherence to the UN Charter, the protection of civilians, and a peaceful settlement of disputes.”

“As we assume the presidency this month, Somalia will hold the highest standard of diplomacy and multilateral cooperation,” he said, adding that the presidency will prioritize “efficiency, transparency, inclusivity, and consensus building.”

Osman announced that Somalia’s signature event will take place on Jan. 26, when the council holds a high-level debate on the promotion and strengthening of the rule of law in the maintenance of international peace and security.

“Somalia believes in the 80th anniversary of the Charter. A timely occasion for the Security Council to reflect on the strides made and challenges that remain in upholding the rule of law among nations,” he said, noting that the debate “will be chaired by our president, His Excellency Hassan Sheikh Mohamud.”

The Somali envoy further outlined Somalia’s additional signature event for the month, which will be an open debate on the Middle East on Jan. 28.

“We elevated this meeting to a high level and it will also be chaired by our president, His Excellency Hassan Sheikh Mohamud,” he said.

The Security Council presidency will pass to the United Kingdom in February.

Anadolu.