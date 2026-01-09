China’s top diplomat postpones visit to Somalia, arrives in Tanzania

China’s top diplomat postponed what would have been a historic visit to Somalia, part of a tour of Africa aimed at bolstering strategic trade, the East African nation’s foreign affairs ministry said on Friday.

Wang Yi’s planned visit would have been the first by a Chinese foreign minister since the 1980s.

It had been expected to provide Mogadishu with a diplomatic boost after Israel became the first country to formally recognise the breakaway Republic of Somaliland, a northern region that declared its independence in 1991.

Somalia’s relations with the U.S. are also at a low point after Washington said this week it would pause further assistance that benefits the government over a dispute about the demolition of a World Food Programme warehouse.

Somali foreign affairs ministry officials told Reuters that the reason for the postponement and a future schedule for Wang’s visit would be provided later.

China’s foreign affairs ministry did not respond to a request for comment.

Wang began his annual New Year’s tour of Africa on Wednesday, focusing on strategic trade access across East and Southern Africa as Beijing seeks to secure critical shipping routes and resource supply lines.

He arrived in Dar es Salaam on Friday for a two-day working visit, Tanzania’s foreign ministry said in a post on its X account.

It added that the visit aims to strengthen bilateral relations and deepen economic ties between the two nations.

Wang met with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on Thursday and called for greater cooperation with Africa’s fastest-growing economy, including in infrastructure, green industry, and the digital economy.

He is also expected to travel to Lesotho during the trip, which is due to conclude on January 12.

