The Somali Foreign Minister met with his Omani counterpart

His Excellency Mr. Abdisalam Ali Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Federal Republic of Somalia, held official talks with His Excellency Mr. Badr Bin Hamad Al-Bousaidi, Minister of Foreign Affairs, the Sultanate of Oman, at the Ministry’s headquarters in Muscat, as part of his official visit to the Sultanate.

The researches focused on strengthening bilateral relations and developing cooperation in different sectors to support strong partnership and common interests between the two sister countries. As the sides exchanged views on regional developments, particularly in the Horn of Africa, they stressed the importance of coordinating regional and international efforts to promote security, stability and sustainable development.

His Excellency Minister Mr. Badr Al-Bousaidi reaffirmed the support of the Sultanate of Oman for the unity, sovereignty and security of the territories of the Federal Republic of Somalia, in addition to its initial and firm position of not recognizing any entities outside the framework of the Somali State. H.E. Minister Abdulsalam Abdi Ali expressed Somalia’s appreciation for the constructive diplomatic role that the Sultan of Oman is playing, and its continuous efforts to promote dialogue, reconciliation and stability in the region.

Officials from both countries attended the meeting.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs Somalia.