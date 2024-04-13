Sunday, April 14, 2024
Copyright © 2023 Dhacdo.com All Rights Reserved. | Designed & Developed by KaDiiL Technology Inc
Home News In English Somalia refuses to accept Ethiopian naval base in breakaway region
News In English

Somalia refuses to accept Ethiopian naval base in breakaway region

by Laacib
by Laacib

Somalia will never accept Ethiopia’s plan to build a naval base in its breakaway region of Somaliland but would consider granting Ethiopia commercial port access if discussed bilaterally, a senior Somali official said.

Landlocked Ethiopia sparked a diplomatic row with Mogadishu in January by signing a deal with Somaliland to lease 20 km of its coastline in return for recognizing the region as an independent state.

Somalia called the deal illegal as it considers Somaliland part of its territory even though it has had effective autonomy since 1991.

To defuse the acrimony, Kenya, in consultation with Djibouti and the Eastern African Bloc Intergovernmental Authority on Development, or IGAD, has proposed a maritime treaty to govern how landlocked states in the region can access ports on commercial terms, a senior Kenyan official said on Thursday.

Somalia’s state minister for foreign affairs, Ali Omar, said that before discussing port access bilaterally, Ethiopia must annul its agreement with Somaliland.

“Somalia will never accept (a) naval base,” Omar said.

“Somalia is ready for commercial access in accordance with the international law of the sea.”

He added that Somalia was willing to discuss proposals as long as they met the country’s interests, which are to “safeguard (our) sovereignty, political independence and unity.”

A spokesperson for Ethiopia’s Foreign Ministry declined to comment.

Reuters.

Nagala soo xiriir: dhacdo@gmail.com

You may also like

US warns of possible attacks on ‘multiple locations’ in Mogadishu

Saudi Arabia, Somalia welcome UN decision to lift arms embargo on Somalia

Fears of violence grow as Somalia scraps power-sharing system

Nagala soo xiriir: dhacdo@gmail.com

Copyright © 2023 Dhacdo.com All Rights Reserved.

Designed & Developed by  KaDiiL Technology Inc