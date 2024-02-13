Wednesday, February 14, 2024
News In English

Somalia’s President Mohamud receives the Chief of Defense Staff Cavo Dragone

by Laacib
The President of Somalia, Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, received the admiral today in Mogadishu Giuseppe Cavo Dragone, Italian Chief of Defense Staff.

During the interview, the Somali presidency reports in a note, the two sides discussed ways to strengthen security cooperation between Somalia and Italy, including the fight against terrorism and support for the development of the security sector.

The major general was also present at the meeting Ibrahim Sheikh Muhyadin, head of the Somali National Army (SNA).

