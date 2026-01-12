Somalia cancels UAE security, defense deals linked to key ports over sovereignty concerns

The Somali government has cancelled security and defense agreements with the UAE linked to several key ports, citing alleged breaches of the country’s sovereignty, national unity, and political independence, the prime minister’s office said in a statement on Monday.

The decision was based on “reports and strong evidence regarding wrongful actions that undermine the sovereignty, national unity, and political independence” of Somalia, the statement said.

At a Cabinet meeting, ministers agreed to annul all agreements and cooperative arrangements concerning the ports of Berbera, Bosaso, and Kismayo, the statement added.

The Cabinet also approved a draft law on protecting Somalia’s sovereignty and territorial unity, along with an arbitration bill, the premier’s office also said.

The sovereignty bill would bar regional administrations and private entities from entering into agreements with foreign parties without prior notification to, and approval from, the federal government and oversight by the relevant ministry, according to the statement.

The move followed an investigation by Somalia’s Immigration and Citizenship Agency into the alleged unauthorized use of Somali airspace by Aidarous al-Zubaidi, head of Yemen’s Southern Transitional Council (STC).

The Saudi-led coalition earlier said that al-Zubaidi failed to comply with instructions to travel to Riyadh for talks, instead mobilizing forces toward Al-Dhale in southwestern Yemen.

Coalition spokesperson Maj. Gen. Turki Al-Maliki later said al-Zubaidi fled Aden by sea before leaving the region by air, a claim denied by the STC, which insists its leader continues to operate from the city.

In a statement on Thursday, Al-Maliki accused Abu Dhabi of facilitating al-Zubaidi’s exit through Somali territory, saying he boarded a flight carrying “those accompanying him, under the supervision of UAE officers.”

Anadolu.