Somalia, half a million people uprooted as drought deepens

by Laacib
OCHA reports that severe drought conditions continue to displace people across the country.

According to authorities and humanitarian partners, nearly half a million people have now abandoned their homes since September of last year. Families are on the move in search of water, pasture for their livestock and food.

This is putting additional pressure on already overcrowded displacement sites.

Authorities estimate that more than 4.6 million people – nearly one in four people in Somalia – have been impacted by the drought. The worst-affected areas include the central regions of Galgaduud and Mudug.

Education has also been affected, with 150 schools in the northern regions closing or attendance declining as families migrate in search of water and livelihoods. This has forced more than 45,000 students to drop out of class.

The UN and its humanitarian partners are providing food, cash, water, health, shelter and nutrition assistance, but are severely constrained by funding shortfalls.

The situation is projected to get worse as rains are not expected until April, at the earliest. Widespread crop failure, which would compromise the summer harvest, is anticipated.

This year, the UN and its humanitarian partners will need $852 million to support 2.4 million people.

OCHA.

