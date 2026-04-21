Somali intelligence says over 33 al-Shabaab terrorists killed in Middle Shabelle operation

The Somali National Intelligence and Security Agency (NISA), in coordination with international partners, carried out a series of coordinated operations in the Middle Shabelle region, killing more than 33 al-Shabaab terrorists, according to an official statement issued Tuesday.

Several terrorist hideouts were also destroyed during the operation.

NISA said in a statement that a house sheltering senior leaders and fighters of the group was also targeted.

The ringleaders were organizing fighters and planning terrorist attacks at the time they were struck, the statement read.

“Vehicles used for transporting and mobilizing fighters were burned, effectively dismantling their logistical network,” it said.

NISA added that the operations followed intelligence indicating that approximately 90 terrorists had gathered in the area to prepare activities threatening national security.

“The planned actions significantly weakened the extremists’ capacity and neutralized their imminent threat,” the statement noted.

Al-Shabaab has waged an insurgency against the Somali government for more than 16 years, frequently targeting security forces, officials, and civilians.

Since last July, Somali forces, backed by the African Union Support and Stabilization Mission in Somalia and other partners, have intensified operations against the group in support of the federal government.

The mission’s mandate was renewed for another year by the UN Security Council in December under a UK-backed resolution extending authorization through Dec. 31.

Anadolu.