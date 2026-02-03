Somali woman executed for murdering a child in a case that sparked outrage

The last known execution of a woman occurred in 2013, when 13 members of the Islamist militant group al‑Shabab, including one woman, were executed by firing squad for their involvement in the killing of a prominent Islamic scholar, the authorities said at the time.

Diiriye’s victim was orphaned when both her parents died within a short period when she was a one year old.

She was initially looked after by her family but then last year Saabirin’s great-aunt agreed that Diiriye’s family, who needed a home help, could take her in.

During their investigation, police revealed that in the two months she had been living there, the young girl had endured “routine physical abuse” – she was beaten and tortured.

Evidence recovered from Diiriye’s phone, including videos and audio recordings, documented repeated violence. Some of these were leaked to the public before the trial – it is not clear who released them.

In one particularly disturbing recording, Diiriye can be heard saying: “I’m enjoying your pain.”

A post-mortem examination of Saabirin’s body revealed multiple injuries and deep stab wounds consistent with prolonged violence.

As details of the police investigation emerged, public anger grew.

Hundreds of women and young people marched in Galkayo, one of Puntland’s largest cities, carrying signs reading “Justice for Saabirin” and calling on the authorities to prosecute all those responsible.