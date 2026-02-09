Somalia, Saudi Arabia sign defence pact to bolster Red Sea security

Somalia and Saudi Arabia have signed a defence and military cooperation agreement aimed at expanding security collaboration and enhancing stability in the wider Red Sea region, Somalia’s defence ministry said on Monday.

The memorandum of understanding was signed in Riyadh by Somali Defence Minister Ahmed Moallim Fiqi and his Saudi counterpart, Prince Khalid bin Salman.

The ministry said the deal covers multiple areas of mutual military and defence interest, though specific details were not disclosed.

Somali media described the agreement as part of a broader strategic partnership focused on regional security, particularly amid growing concerns over maritime safety and geopolitical competition around the Red Sea and Horn of Africa.

The pact comes as ties between Mogadishu and Riyadh continue to deepen, with Somalia seeking advanced technical support, training and military hardware from allied countries to protect its airspace and safeguard its territorial integrity.

Somalia’s security push has gained urgency as regional dynamics shift, including renewed attention on its breakaway region of Somaliland, which Mogadishu considers an integral part of the country.

