African Union reiterates support for Somalia unity, condemns external interference in Sudan

The African Union’s (AU) Peace and Security Council on Thursday reaffirmed Somalia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, rejecting any recognition of Somaliland as an independent state, and condemned external interference in Sudan’s internal affairs amid ongoing conflict.

The council issued a statement in which it “reiterates its strong condemnation and rejection of Israel’s unilateral recognition of the so-called Republic of Somaliland” and demanded its immediate revocation.

At the ministerial-level meeting in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia’s capital, the council stated that “no actor has the authority or standing to alter the territorial configuration of an African Union Member State,” and that any such declaration is null and void and has no legal effect under international law.

The strong-worded statement by the Peace and Security Council comes in response to Israel’s announcement on Dec, 26 of last year that it had officially recognized Somaliland as an independent and sovereign state, becoming the sole country to do so. The move drew sharp criticism from across the region.

The council welcomed recent military gains against the al-Shabaab terrorist group and encouraged Somali security forces, supported by the AU mission (AUSSOM) and partners, to sustain operations to “more effectively degrade and ultimately defeat Al-Shabaab and other terrorist groups.”

It urged Somalia’s federal government to intensify inclusive dialogue with federal member states and other stakeholders, noting that “divisions in the governance of the country complicate the fight against Al-Shabaab terrorists and prolong the efforts aimed at stabilisation and state-building.”

The council also stressed the need for rapid force generation and for “sustainable, predictable, flexible and multi-year financing” for AUSSOM.

The council strongly condemned external interference in Sudan’s internal affairs and urged external actors to refrain from “actions that will continue to fuel conflict,” as fighting persists across parts of the country.

It expressed deep concern about the continued conflict, citing widespread civilian casualties, destruction of infrastructure and a deepening humanitarian crisis, including reports of famine and starvation in several areas.

The council condemned violations against civilians and called for accountability for those responsible.

It demanded unhindered humanitarian access and protection for aid workers and urged an immediate humanitarian truce leading to a ceasefire, saying there was no viable military solution to the conflict.

It urged an inclusive, Sudanese-led political process to address the root causes of the crisis and restore constitutional order.

Anadolu.