EU allocates $74M to address Somalia’s ‘worsening humanitarian crisis’

The European Union on Thursday announced €63 million ($74 million) in humanitarian funding to support vulnerable communities across Somalia as the country grapples with “worsening drought, ongoing conflict, displacement and rising food prices.”

In a statement, the EU said the funding will prioritize life-saving assistance, including integrated health and nutrition services, treatment for severe and acute malnutrition, emergency cash support, water and sanitation services, protection programs and emergency education.

Somalia is facing a sharp rise in food insecurity and malnutrition, with an estimated 6.5 million people experiencing hunger, according to the statement.

Humanitarian assessments indicate that about 1.85 million children under age five are at risk of acute malnutrition.

The EU said the assistance will be delivered through trusted humanitarian partners operating on the ground to ensure aid reaches those most affected in a timely, inclusive and effective manner.

Since 2017, the EU has provided more than €750 million in humanitarian assistance to Somalia, the statement said.

Anadolu.