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News In English

U.S. Forces Conduct Strikes Targeting ISIS-Somalia

by Laacib
by Laacib

In coordination with the Federal Government of Somalia, U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM) conducted airstrikes targeting ISIS-Somalia on April 6-7, 2026.

The airstrikes occurred in the vicinity of the Golis Mountains, between 55km and 75km southeast of Bossaso.

AFRICOM, alongside the Federal Government of Somalia and Somali Armed Forces, continues to take action to degrade ISIS-Somalia’s ability to threaten the U.S. Homeland, our forces, and our citizens abroad.

Specific details about units and assets will not be released to ensure continued operations security.

AFRICOM.

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