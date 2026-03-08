Walking for her life: The resilience of Somali women

Shaheen BiBi, an MSF midwife activity manager at the Bay Regional Hospital, shares her experience treating women who make the journey seeking care.

She was carried in on a makeshift stretcher as the afternoon sun scorched the roof of our maternity ward. For two days, her family and a traditional birth attendant had tried everything they knew to help her deliver. Only when she began to bleed heavily did her husband decide to bring her to the MSF-supported Bay Regional Hospital.

By the time she reached us, she was unconscious. We did everything we could. Her baby made it, but she didn’t. She died a day later.

The cry of a newborn in any maternity ward is a sound of hope. We must ensure that more mothers and babies in Somalia can hear it.

Each day, I see what happens when women cannot reach care in time. It is not because they do not want to come. It is because the journey, both the physical one and the one shaped by decisions made by others, is long and difficult.

In Somalia, families often try to manage childbirth at home first. This is what they know. This is what their mothers and grandmothers did. They call on traditional birth attendants, women in the community who have helped many mothers deliver. But when something goes wrong, when the bleeding does not stop or when the baby does not come, the family must make a choice. They must decide to make the journey to the hospital

Costly transportation and inhospitable roads make seeking care difficult

This journey is not easy. Around 70 percent of the women we treat come from outside Baidoa town. Some travel 20 miles or more. In this region, 20 miles can take a whole day. The roads are rough. Insecurity and checkpoints slow the way. And for many families, there is the cost of transport — a cost they may not be able to afford.