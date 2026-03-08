Wednesday, March 11, 2026
News In English

U.S. Forces Conduct Strike Targeting ISIS-Somalia

by Laacib
In coordination with the Federal Government of Somalia, U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM) conducted an airstrike targeting ISIS-Somalia on March 8, 2026.

The airstrike occurred in the vicinity of the Golis Mountains, approximately 70 km southeast of Bossaso.

AFRICOM, alongside the Federal Government of Somalia and Somali Armed Forces, continues to take action to degrade ISIS-Somalia’s ability to threaten the U.S. Homeland, our forces, and our citizens abroad.

Specific details about units and assets will not be released to ensure continued operations security.

AFRICOM.

