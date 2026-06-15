FIFA to pay Somali referee full World Cup fee after US entry denial

Somali referee Omar Abdulkadir Artan, who was denied entry to the US to officiate at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, will still receive his full tournament fee, multiple sources reported.

FIFA has committed to paying Artan’s full salary for the tournament, even though he will take no part in the competition.

Referees selected for the World Cup do not know the exact fee they will receive, as payment is made after the tournament ends.

Artan, 34, was selected by FIFA to officiate at the World Cup, becoming the first Somali referee appointed for the tournament.

He was questioned for 11 hours by US immigration authorities at Miami International Airport on Monday before being told he would not be allowed to enter the country.

His diplomatic passport and single-entry US visa were rejected. After being placed on a flight to Türkiye, Artan received assistance from FIFA officials in Istanbul before traveling on to the Somali capital Mogadishu.

A US government official said Artan was denied entry because of an alleged “association with suspected members of terror organizations.”

Artan said he was questioned by border officials about alleged links to the Somali militant group Al-Shabaab, but told them he knew nothing about the organization.

“I had the right papers and everything. I had the right visa,” Artan was quoted as saying.

“I’m just simply a referee who’s trying to live his dream, the biggest dream of my life, to come to the World Cup,” he added.

Anadolu.