Somalia U-17 Women’s Team Beats Sudan 8-2 in Historic CECAFA Victory

Somalia has written history after their team won their first International match in Women’s Football.

After losing the first two matches to Tanzania and Kenya, the Somalia team registered an 8-2 victory against Sudan in a Group A match of the CECAFA U-17 Women’s Championship played on Wednesday.

Nagma Mohamed netted a hat-trick, while Sundus Mohamaed picked a brace in the huge win for Somalia at the KMC Stadium in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania. Hibo Salad, Halimo Isse and Maryan Osoble also got their names on the score sheet.

The Sudan team which is also playing in the regional tournament for the first time scored through Nashwa Abbas and Fatin Fadol.

It was all celebration for the Somalia team that wrote their own history that should ignite more positivity in women’s Football back at home. “I am very happy that I scored three goals today. This will motivate me to keep working hard,” said Nagma Mohamed who netted a hat-trick and was voted player of the match.

Somalia’s head coach Maha Mohamed Hagi said he was very impressed with the effort of the team and picking their first win at International level. “We came for this tournament to learn and I am glad we have also collected a win. We shall keep improving as we participate in many more tournaments,” added the coach.

Somalia lost their opening match 4-0 to hosts Tanzania, and lost 6-0 to Kenya in the second match. They completed the tournament in style with an 8-2 victory against Sudan.

CECAFA.