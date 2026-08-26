UK backs Somalia’s path to security and political progress

The UK has reaffirmed its long-term commitment to Somalia during the first visit to the country by the minister for Development and Africa, Kirsty McNeill MP.

During her visit, the minister met President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud and discussed Somalia’s political and security priorities and the need for progress towards a credible and sustainable transition to Somali-led security.

The minister encouraged leaders from across Somalia to engage in constructive dialogue that strengthens national unity, advances political progress and helps build consensus on Somalia’s future, underlining that continued progress on political dialogue and a security transition will be critical to maintaining international confidence and support.

The minister reaffirmed that the UK remains a committed partner to Somalia, working alongside Somali leaders and communities in support of a more stable, secure and prosperous future for the Somali people.

They also discussed Somalia’s humanitarian challenges and the importance of building greater resilience to future shocks. Last year, the UK reached more than 950,000 people with humanitarian and climate resilience support.

Visiting a World Food Programme (WFP) warehouse in Mogadishu, the minister saw first-hand how UK support is reaching people affected by drought and food insecurity. She heard how the UK is working with the Federal Government of Somalia, UN and civil society partners to strengthen systems, deliver lifesaving support and help communities build their resilience, with a particular focus on women and girls.

The minister also met leaders from the United Nations Support Office in Somalia (UNSOS) and the African Union Support and Stabilisation Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM), recognising the efforts and sacrifices of Somali Security Forces and African Union troops in supporting Somalia’s security objectives.

The UK stands ready to provide further support for Somali forces through UNSOS, which plays a vital role in sustaining Somalia’s hard-won security gains against al-Shabaab. Progress on political dialogue between all Somali leaders and on plans for Somalia’s security transition will be important in confirming future support.

Our existing support to UNSOS provides essential non-lethal assistance, including food rations, tents, medical supplies and casualty evacuation.

The UK remains a committed partner to Somalia, working with the Federal Government of Somalia, the African Union, United Nations, civil society and other partners.

Gov.uk