Ugandan troops withdraw from the city of Barawe

AUSSOM (UPDF) troops have handed over five Forward Operating Bases in Barawe Sub-Sector to the Somali National Armed Forces (SNAF), marking a significant milestone in Somalia’s security transition.

The ceremony, held at Battle Group 45 Headquarters in Embresso, was led by Battle Group 45 Commander Col. Dr. Justus Musenene, representing Sector One Commander Brig. Gen. Jackson Kayanja. It was attended by Barawe district leaders and senior SNAF and UPDF officers. The bases handed over are Barawe Embresso, Barawe Knoll, Kismayo Road, Seaport and Runway FOBs, all fully operational.

Col. Musenene thanked the communities of Barawe for their support throughout the UPDF’s deployment as an illustration of SNAF’s growing operational capacity. He called on SNAF to safeguard the gains made over the years and urged residents to remain resilient in preserving the peace.

SNAF 23 Brigade Commander Col. Mohamed Ahmed Cabd described the cooperation with the UPDF as a historic partnership and praised its development and community support projects. Community members also paid tribute to the troops for the peace Barawe has enjoyed over the years and pledged to put it to good use.

AUSSOM.