Somali Defense Minister Ahmed Moalim Fiqi accused the United Arab Emirates on Wednesday of fueling conflicts, buying loyalties and undermining the sovereignty of other nations.

Fiqi said Abu Dhabi’s “malicious and destructive ideas have inspired your state’s policies of fueling wars.”

“Your money will not buy our will, nor will it break our unity. Stop profiting from the tragedies of peoples, and do not build your prosperity on the ruins of their homelands. The blood of innocents is not a commodity to be traded,” he said in response to the UAE president’s senior diplomatic adviser Anwar Gargash.

Gargash dismissed President Hassan Sheik Mohamud’s national address earlier this week, when the Somali leader said the UAE was interfering in the country’s internal affairs. Gargash said Mohamud’s words are “reflecting shifting positions and personal calculations over national interest”.

He said Abu Dhabi stood by Somalia and its people during its “darkest hours,” but the internal “power struggle” is dragging Somalia into regional conflicts that do not serve the interests of Somalis or their aspirations for security and stability.

“Our relationship with the Somali people will remain deeper and more enduring than fleeting political differences, personal calculations, and political ambitions,” Gargash wrote on US social media company X.

Mohamud said Abu Dhabi established military bases in parts of Somalia and forces outside the country’s national security framework without federal government approval.

Mogadishu annulled all agreements with the UAE earlier this year and has closed its airspace to Emirati military and cargo aircraft.

Mohamud reiterated his government’s readiness to open to relations based on equality and respect.

Relations between Somalia and the UAE have alternated between friction and reconciliation.

Ties have been strained since January amid allegations of Emirati interference in Somalia’s internal politics.

In 2018, Abu Dhabi condemned Somalia’s seizure of $9.6 million from an Emirati plane at Mogadishu airport as illegal, saying the money was intended to support the Somali army and trainees.

The UAE subsequently ended its military training mission in Somalia and denied Somalia’s accusation of interference.

Anadolu.