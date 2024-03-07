Turkey signs energy cooperation deal with Somalia

Turkey and Somalia reached an oil and gas cooperation agreement for the Horn of Africa nation in Istanbul on Thursday, the Turkish energy minister said, the latest step in strengthening ties between the two countries.
The agreement comes against the backdrop of Somalia’s dispute with Ethiopia over the breakaway region of Somaliland. Somalia announced last month that it also reached a defense deal with Turkey that includes support for Somalia’s sea assets.
Turkey says Thursday’s deal includes the exploration, exploitation, development and production of oil on “Somalia’s onshore and offshore blocks.”
“We aim to strengthen Turkey’s presence in the Horn of Africa with these collaborations in the energy field,” Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar said on X, formerly Twitter.
Somalia’s petroleum and mineral resources ministers, Abdirizak Omar Mohamed, was in Istanbul for the deal.