Somali forces kill more than 100 al-Shabab terrorists

More than 100 al-Shabab terrorists have been killed in an operation by the Somali military, a security official said on Monday.

The operation, carried out by the elite Danab (the lighting brigade) unit involving airstrikes, took place in areas close to the town of Awdhegle in the Lower Shabelle region, a security official told Anadolu on the condition of anonymity.

The action began on Sunday night and continued until early hours of Monday, the official added.

The state-run Somali National News Agency (SONNA) also reported on the operation, saying it destroyed tunnels and hideouts used by the terrorists.

