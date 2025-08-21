How Erdogan’s historic visit ushered in a new era of Türkiye-Somalia brotherly ties

Türkiye’s ties with Somalia have grown rapidly in recent years. The partnership is extraordinary across all fields as Ankara’s footprints in Africa continue to expand.

Türkiye and Somalia have a centuries-old relationship dating back to the Ottoman era. However, a major springboard was launched 14 years ago when Türkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan visited Mogadishu on 19 August 2011 – during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. At that time, he was Türkiye’s prime minister.

The visit was significant and unprecedented. It happened at a very difficult time for Somalia, which was struggling with the effects of civil war and drought – largely ignored by much of the world. Erdogan was the first non-African leader in two decades to set foot in Somalia.

‘’Around a decade to a decade and a half ago, in 2010–2011, Somalia was struck by a devastating famine. Approximately 250,000 Somalis lost their lives due to starvation. As always, the country was grappling with serious security challenges,’’ Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud said during a recent visit to Türkiye.

‘‘At that time, many international humanitarian agencies withdrew from Somalia, citing the lack of safety for effective aid delivery. It was during this difficult period that President Erdogan, then Prime Minister of Türkiye, visited Somalia,’’ the Somali president recalled

It was a bold move by President Erdogan, who travelled along with his family, ministers and businesspeople – leading a powerful 200-person delegation.

‘’For the world, it was astonishing – almost unimaginable – that such a high-profile international leader would bring his family to Mogadishu and stay in IDP camps without any significant visible protection. That moment was a turning point. Following his visit, international actors returned, and many lives were saved,’’ President Mohamud said.

Türkiye as a shining example

Erdogan stood shoulder to shoulder with the Somali people in their darkest moment. His message was simple, yet strong – that Somalia would not be abandoned.

That message still carries a lot of weight. Two days before the historic visit, Türkiye convened an extraordinary meeting of the Muslim world under the banner of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Istanbul.

The meeting rallied global action to tackle famine in the Horn of Africa region. Immediately, more than $105 million in aid was raised, leading to Türkiye’s largest humanitarian operation abroad.

Food, medicine, and hope flowed into Somalia, channelled directly to famine-stricken communities where twelve million lives were hanging in the balance.

In November 2011, Türkiye set another example to the world. It reopened its embassy in Mogadishu – becoming the first non-African country to do so. Somalia had opened its embassy in Ankara earlier in 2008, and appointed a new ambassador in 2012, further strengthening the diplomatic ties.

In 2012, Turkish Airlines reconnected Somalia with the rest of the world after more than 20 years of air travel isolation.

Direct flights between Mogadishu and Istanbul resumed. Thanks to Türkiye’s efforts, Mogadishu’s airport and seaport were also brought back to life. The rapid trajectory of ties continued with the first Türkiye-Somalia Business Forum in Istanbul, and annual trade volumes surged from $8.5 million earlier in 2008 to almost $400 million in 2024, according to official data. ‘’Since then (the 2011 visit), Somalia has continued to make progress. Turkish companies have invested heavily. We now have a modern international airport terminal, and our seaport has been upgraded with enhanced services, expanded up to 34 times in various areas,’’ the Somali president stressed.

Somalia going to moon President Erdogan returned to Somalia twice in 2015 and 2016. He inaugurated the largest Turkish embassy complex in the world and strengthening bilateral relations. Türkiye has also been pivotal in Somalia’s efforts to ensure peace and stability, particularly the fight against terrorism, through the Türkiye-Somalia military academy known as TURKSOM, which ha strained thousands of Somali military and police officers since its inception in 2017. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has always maintained Türkiye’s commitment to Somalia’s security and development. “Türkiye will continue to support Somalia in the fight against terrorism,” President Erdogan said in March after a meeting with Somalia’s President Mohamud in Ankara, underlining the importance of security cooperation between the two nations. In 2024, Türkiye’s Oruç Reis seismic research vessel launched joint oil and gas exploration with Somalia, marking the Turkish vessel’s first overseas project. ‘’Until recently, no one expressed serious interest in Somalia’s oil and gas potential. Today, for the first time, our reserves are under active exploration. Offshore seismic surveys are being carried out, and new agreements have been signed for onshore operations as well. While this doesn’t mean the opportunity is exclusive to Türkiye, it remains the only country that showed interest and took initiative. That’s entirely natural—first-mover advantage matters,’’ President Mohamud noted. Somalia is on the verge of making history with a potential moon landing. With the support of Türkiye, it is set to become the first African country to launch a satellite from its own soil in late 2025, through a spaceport project in Mogadishu. ‘Genuine partnership’ Türkiye’s mediation efforts have also maintained peace between Somalia and Ethiopia, brokering a peace agreement known as the Ankara Declaration, which has helped in ending tensions over a port deal Addis Ababa signed with Somalia’s breakaway region of Somaliland. Education is another sector where the relationship has made a significant impact, with thousands of Somali students studying in Turkish universities on Türkiye’s full scholarships, which are also offered to nationals of many other African countries. In health, Türkiye has carried out numerous projects, including the Recep Tayyip Erdogan Training and Research Hospital, a state-of-the-art facility in Mogadishu, serving Somali people and patients from across East Africa. Countless Turkish institutions, including TİKA, AFAD, Maarif Foundation, and the Red Crescent, —have stood side by side with Somali communities, implementing humanitarian and development cooperation worth over one billion dollars, according to the Turkish government. Türkiye and Somalia stand together – not as donor and recipient, but on a win-win partnership, shaping a brighter future for the Horn of Africa region. ‘’Türkiye and Somalia share a genuine partnership—one that is built on mutual respect and common interests,’’ President Mohamud emphasised. TRT.