U.S. Forces Conclude Operation Targeting ISIS-Somalia

U.S. Africa Command said it carried out a two-week operation with Somali forces that concluded Aug. 23 with multiple airstrikes against ISIS hideouts in Puntland’s Golis Mountains, while a separate strike on Aug. 22 targeted al-Shabab in Middle Shabelle.

The joint operation with the Somali federal government and armed forces focused on disrupting ISIS-Somalia’s leadership network. Officials said the campaign sought to weaken the group’s ability to organize and export attacks.

“These lethal strikes demonstrate our resolve and commitment to ensuring Americans and our partners remain safe from the threat of global terrorism,” said Gen. Dagvin Anderson, commander of U.S. Africa Command. He praised U.S. and Somali teams for executing what he described as a complex, well-planned operation.

AFRICOM said it is continuing to assess the results but declined to release casualty figures or details on units involved, citing operational security.

The Aug. 22 strike near Ceel Bashir in Middle Shabelle targeted al-Shabab, al-Qaida’s East African affiliate, which continues to stage attacks against Somali and international forces. U.S. officials said the strike was intended to limit the group’s ability to plan operations inside Somalia and abroad.

Both ISIS and al-Shabab remain entrenched despite Somali-led offensives supported by international partners. ISIS maintains small bases in Puntland’s remote mountains, while al-Shabab holds territory across central and southern Somalia, where it has carried out bombings and raids against military and civilian targets.

The strikes are part of an intensified U.S. campaign in Somalia. According to official tallies, AFRICOM has conducted 60 airstrikes so far in 2025, compared to just 10 in all of 2024. U.S. officials say the expansion of authorities for AFRICOM commanders under the Trump administration has enabled faster responses and broadened the pool of targets. Almost all operations are carried out by unmanned drones, often lasting less than an hour.

The U.S. Africa Command has framed them as critical to containing extremist groups that threaten Somalia’s stability and regional security.

