U.S. Forces Conduct Strike Targeting Al Shabaab

In coordination with the Federal Government of Somalia, U.S. Africa Command conducted an airstrike targeting Al Shabaab on Sept. 12, 2025.

The airstrike occurred in the vicinity of Ceeldheer, approximately 288 km northeast of Mogadishu.

AFRICOM, alongside the Federal Government of Somalia and Somali Armed Forces, continues to take action to degrade Al Shabaab’s ability to threaten the U.S. Homeland, our forces, and our citizens abroad.

Specific details about units and assets will not be released to ensure continued operations security.

AFRICOM.