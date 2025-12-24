UN Security Council renews mandate of peacekeeping force in Somalia for another year

The UN Security Council on Tuesday renewed the mandate of the African Union Support and Stabilization Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM) for another year.

The resolution, submitted by the UK, extends AUSSOM’s mandate until Dec. 31, 2026.

The resolution drew unanimous support, with all 15 council members voting in favor. The members also decided to cease all operations of the UN Transitional Assistance Mission in Somalia (UNTMIS) as of Oct. 31, 2026.

Speaking after the vote, Archie Young, the UK’s deputy envoy to the UN, welcomed the adoption and described the mission’s role as “essential” for “strengthening stability and security in Somalia.”

“The resolution we have adopted today is clear-eyed about the challenges of the underfunding of AUSSOM and UNSOS’s (UN Support Office in Somalia) liquidity shortfall,” he said, adding that the mandate “creates a process to enable an informed review of the logistical support provided by the UN.”

Young also said that “to ensure its support to Somalia remains targeted and effective, the council’s decision-making must continue to be informed by a comprehensive understanding of the national context into which AUSSOM is deployed.”

Since July, the Somali army, with the support of the AUSSOM and other international partners, has stepped up operations against al-Shabaab, an al-Qaeda-affiliated terrorist group in southern and central Somalia.

Al-Shabaab, which has waged an insurgency against the Somali government for more than 16 years, frequently targets security forces, officials, and civilians.

Anadolu.