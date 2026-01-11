Somali minister says Israel plans to expel Gaza Palestinians to Somaliland

Somalia’s Defence Minister Ahmed Moalim Fiqi has accused Israel of planning to forcibly displace Palestinians to the breakaway region of Somaliland, denouncing the alleged plan as a “serious violation” of international law.

In an interview with Al Jazeera on Saturday, Fiqi said Somalia has “confirmed information that Israel has a plan to transfer Palestinians and to send them to [Somaliland]”.

His comments came against the backdrop of longstanding fears raised by Somali officials that Israel intended to forcibly expel Palestinians from Gaza to Somaliland, reports that the self-governing region and Israel have denied.

Somaliland declared independence from Somalia in 1991 but has never gained United Nations recognition. Israel’s December decision made it the first country to recognise Somaliland as independent.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar told Israel’s Channel 14 last week that the forcible displacement of Palestinians to Somaliland “was not part of our agreement”.

“I think we have a lot of topics in the field of politics, security, development, and others that we will advance with Somaliland … And I can say this is not part of our agreement,” Saar said.

He did not provide further details on what had been agreed, and neither Israeli nor Somaliland officials have disclosed specifics since the recognition announcement. A Somaliland source close to the government, speaking on condition of anonymity, also said the relocation of Palestinians was not a concession made by Somaliland officials, but did not give any more details.

Somalia’s President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud previously told Al Jazeera that Somaliland had accepted Israel’s three conditions – the resettlement of Palestinians, establishment of a military base on the coast of the Gulf of Aden and joining the Abraham Accords to normalise ties with Israel.

Fiqi called on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to withdraw his diplomatic recognition of the “separatist region”, describing the move, announced late last year, as a “direct attack” on Somalia’s sovereignty.

Expanding on his criticism, Fiqi accused Israel of pursuing a strategy of fragmenting regional states, arguing that its recognition of Somaliland fit a larger pattern.

“Israel has long had goals and plans to divide countries — maybe for 20 years — and it wants to divide the map of the Middle East and control its countries. This is why they found this separatist group in northwestern Somalia,” Fiqi told Al Jazeera.

Israel’s military base in Gulf of Aden

The Somali minister also accused Israel of seeking to establish a military base on the Bab al-Mandeb Strait, which connects the Gulf of Aden to the Red Sea, saying Israel “wants to create a military base to destabilise the region”.

A Somaliland official said those discussions were taking place, contradicting an earlier denial from its Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation. Deqa Qasim, an official in the ministry, told Israel’s Channel 12 that an Israeli military base is “on the table and being discussed”, though its establishment depends on the terms.

Houthi leaders have said they would consider any Israeli presence in Somaliland, just across from the Gulf of Aden, a threat and a possible military target.

Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi, known locally as Cirro, sought to assuage fears among neighbouring countries, saying Israel’s recognition of Somaliland was not directed against anyone, during a speech welcoming the establishment of relations with Israel.

When Saar visited Hargeisa, the capital of the breakaway region, last week, a Somaliland readout said security was among the topics discussed during the meeting.

The visit drew immediate condemnation from 22 countries and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in a joint statement that called Saar’s January 6 trip a “clear violation” of Somalia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Fiqi’s comments came amid continuing international outcry over Netanyahu’s decision in December to recognise Somaliland, a breakaway part of Somalia comprising the northwestern portion of what was once the British Protectorate.

On Saturday, the 57-member OIC held an extraordinary summit in Saudi Arabia on Israel’s recognition of Somaliland, adopting two resolutions: one condemning Israel’s move and another expressing support for Palestine.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said in an interview with TRT Haber that Turkiye, together with several other Muslim countries, had coordinated efforts to prevent other states from recognising Somaliland, suggesting that additional countries had been considering the move.

Amid claims by Somaliland officials that several countries would follow Israel’s lead, and rumours that India would follow, a spokesperson for India’s Ministry of External Affairs pushed back, dampening hopes of any such move.

“India has longstanding ties with Somalia. We continue to underline the importance of respecting the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity,” the spokesperson said.

On Friday, President Mohamud appealed via a national address to Somaliland’s leaders to engage in negotiations with Mogadishu and change course on ties with Israel.

He said if the separation of Somalia were the direction they wanted to move in, wider recognition would not be possible without the consent of the Somali government and would leave them in diplomatic limbo.

Al Jazeera.