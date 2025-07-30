Somalia, Djibouti sign additional troop deployment agreement

Somalia and Djibouti signed an agreement Wednesday for an additional deployment of Djiboutian Armed Forces personnel on Somali territory.

“This agreement will govern the additional deployment of, in accordance with the priorities agreed between the two parties,” according to a joint statement after the signing in the presence of senior officials from both countries in Djibouti City.

It defines the modalities of intervention, reciprocal obligations and “coordination mechanisms, in a spirit of cooperation and mutual respect,” it said.

The agreement illustrates Djibouti’s “unwavering” commitment to supporting peace, security efforts in Somalia and a shared vision of stability in the Horn of Africa region.

The deal comes as the al-Qaeda-affiliated terror group al-Shabaab doubles attacks on the Somali National Army (SNA) and local allied militias in south-central Hirshabele state, which saw the fall of strategic villages and towns in the last five months.

Djibouti has been a key contributor to the African Union peacekeeping efforts in Somalia.

Djibouti peacekeepers are currently stationed in several regions, including Beledweyne, Buula-burte and Jalalaqsi in the Hiraan region of Hirshabele state to support the SNA in the fight against al-Shabaab.

Al-Shabaab, which has waged an insurgency against the Somali government for more than 16 years, regularly targets security forces, government officials and civilians.​​​​​​​

Anadolu.