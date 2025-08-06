Severe droughts affect hundreds of thousands of people in central, northern Somalia

OCHA reports that hundreds of thousands of people have been affected by severe drought in Somalia’s central and northern regions.

According to analysis from the Food and Agriculture Organization, more than 880,000 people are living in severely affected areas in 16 districts.

A joint assessment by UN agencies and its partners is underway in Puntland and Somaliland to determine key needs and inform the response to the droughts.

Preliminary reports point to escalating food insecurity, dwindling access to water and pasture, and major disruptions to livelihoods.

Water wells have dried up and more than 160 boreholes are no longer functional.

Livestock farmers are migrating with their herds to other areas in search of water and pasture.

The UN-managed Somalia Humanitarian Fund is preparing to allocate funds to meet urgent life-saving needs. Our partners are planning to step up assistance, but are constrained by recent funding cuts by key donors.

The US$1.4 billion Somalia Humanitarian Needs and Response Plan for 2025 is only 17 per cent funded at nearly $242 million.

OCHA.