Deadly delays: How funding gaps are undermining health care in Somalia

Limited health care access means higher risks for pregnant patients

Limited access to health care leads to patients arriving at hospitals with severe complications, sometimes resulting in preventable maternal and neonatal deaths. Insecurity, scarce health care services, and logistical challenges further hinder access to timely care. Cultural norms such as requiring male consent for surgical interventions add critical delays when immediate action is necessary.

Hawa*, a mother of two, delivered her first child at age 16 at home with only relatives present. “We don’t have hospitals or doctors nearby,” she explains. After her second childbirth, she experienced serious complications including swelling and cardiac issues, and she traveled to Baidoa for treatment. “We need a hospital in our area and doctors who can come to us,” she says.

Maternal and neonatal deaths can be prevented by ensuring pregnant women have timely access to care closer to home. Too often, patients reach us in critical condition simply because health care isn’t available nearby.

Dr. Pitchou Kayembe, MSF’s head of program in Somalia