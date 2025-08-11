Deadly delays: How funding gaps are undermining health care in Somalia

Just 10 days after giving birth to twins at home in Diinsoor in Somalia’s Bay district , Aisha* began experiencing heavy, potentially life-threatening bleeding, and the hospital where she had safely delivered her previous children was no longer operational.
With limited health care available in their community, Aisha’s husband urgently borrowed money and drove five hours through the night to reach the Doctors Without Borders/Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF)-supported Bay Regional Hospital in Baidoa, one of the few facilities offering free, quality maternal and pediatric care. Medical teams quickly stabilized Aisha, successfully treating her severe bleeding.
Stories like Aisha’s are all too common across Somalia’s Southwest state, where women and children often travel hundreds of miles seeking lifesaving medical care. Those unable to afford the journey face severe consequences.
Limited health care access means higher risks for pregnant patients
Limited access to health care leads to patients arriving at hospitals with severe complications, sometimes resulting in preventable maternal and neonatal deaths. Insecurity, scarce health care services, and logistical challenges further hinder access to timely care. Cultural norms such as requiring male consent for surgical interventions add critical delays when immediate action is necessary.
Hawa*, a mother of two, delivered her first child at age 16 at home with only relatives present. “We don’t have hospitals or doctors nearby,” she explains. After her second childbirth, she experienced serious complications including swelling and cardiac issues, and she traveled to Baidoa for treatment. “We need a hospital in our area and doctors who can come to us,” she says.
Multiple factors hinder access to care. Poverty, insecurity, distance, and cultural barriers all significantly delay treatment. Hassan, a father from Afurow village, tragically lost his wife during childbirth at home due to the absence of health facilities and skilled birth attendants. Hassan struggled as a single caregiver to a newborn son who soon fell critically ill. “He had diarrhea and vomiting, and medicines from local pharmacies didn’t help,” Hassan recalls. After two months of deteriorating health, Hassan learned of MSF’s free services in Baidoa. “I borrowed about $130 and traveled around 90 miles to reach Baidoa Hospital,” he explains. What began as a desperate situation has turned into hope, as his son is receiving essential treatment and nutritional care.
MSF has been supporting Bay Regional Hospital since 2017, providing emergency obstetric, neonatal, pediatric, and nutritional care. In 2024 alone, MSF treated over 14,000 children for malnutrition, conducted more than 38,000 pediatric consultations, assisted over 2,800 births, and carried out approximately 35,000 reproductive health consultations all free of charge. Yet despite these efforts, the region’s maternal and child health situation remains critical, especially after recent funding cuts.
Aid cuts are overwhelming the health care system
The suspension of USAID funding has led to the closure of at least 37 health and nutrition sites in both rural and urban areas around Baidoa. Consequently, patient numbers at remaining facilities like Bay Regional Hospital have surged, overwhelming an already fragile health care system.
From January to June 2025, MSF teams at Bay Regional Hospital treated 11,894 malnourished children, an increase of 76 percent compared to the same period last year. This significant surge in malnutrition admissions, along with rising cases of maternal health complications, underscores the urgent need for sustainable and efficient funding to restore and expand essential services, especially in underserved rural communities.
Families frequently delay seeking medical assistance until conditions worsen, often relying initially on traditional healers. Misconceptions surrounding vaccinations, such as beliefs linking them to infertility or other illnesses, further limit access to preventive care. Continuous health education and community engagement are essential to building trust in medical services and encouraging timely care-seeking.
“Maternal and neonatal deaths can be prevented by ensuring pregnant women have timely access to care closer to home,” says Dr. Pitchou Kayembe, MSF’s Head of Program in Somalia. “Too often, patients reach us in critical condition simply because health care isn’t available nearby.” Dr. Kayembe emphasizes that while MSF continues delivering lifesaving care, broader systemic support is vital, “The scale of the need demands sustained, long-term investment and strategic support across Somalia. We urge donors and humanitarian partners to prioritize expanding primary and emergency maternal and pediatric health care, particularly in remote areas.”
Inside Bay Regional Hospital’s busy wards, newborns take their first breaths under medical supervision, malnourished children gradually regain health, and frightened mothers find relief and hope. As Dr. Kayembe concludes, “It’s not just about responding to immediate crises. It’s about ensuring families survive, recover, and rebuild their lives starting with dignified, quality health care for all.”
MSF in Somalia
For over four decades, MSF teams have been providing medical and humanitarian care to the Somali people across the Horn of Africa. In Somalia, MSF continues to respond to the medical needs of people displaced by ongoing conflict and extreme weather events, and to support services in Ministry of Health facilities. A significant part of our work focuses on capacity building and specialized training for health care staff, improving the quality of health care, rehabilitating hospitals, enhancing water, sanitation, and hygiene services, and conducting health education sessions to ensure infection prevention and control in health facilities. MSF is currently running medical activities in two locations; Baidoa, Bay Region (Southwest State), and in Galkayo North (Puntland State) and Galkayo South (Galmudug State).
