A two-way street: Reversing brain drain in Somalia

For many countries in crisis, brain drain can feel like an unbreakable loop. Armed conflict, climate shocks and economic downturn drive out local experts who take with them the know-how that is essential to reversing the crisis.
So the crisis continues. And the brain drain intensifies.
But what if there was a way to reverse brain drain? This is the question that the International Organization of Migration (IOM) has been asking about Somalia.
“There has been a lot of brain drain in Somalia. How do we bring back those skills that they have been able to achieve in their country of residence to their country of origin?” said Yvonne Jepkoech Chelmio, an IOM official focused on labour and migration in Africa.
The IOM’s Migration in Africa for Development Programme (MIDA) selects members of the Somali diaspora who are experts in their chosen fields and places them in local hospitals, schools and national ministries in order to build Somalia’s self-sufficiency.
In the past 20 years, MIDA has sponsored the return of over 400 Somalis from 17 different countries. These returnees have worked in many fields — including education and health, as well as climate action, urban planning and the rule of law — all with the hope of advancing sustainable development in Somalia.