Stability paves way for Somalia to become Horn of Africa’s new tourism gem

Once known for its security challenges, Somalia is now turning into a new center of attraction for locals and tourists alike, thanks to growing stability.

Early in the morning, the markets and bazaars of the capital Mogadishu come alive with vibrant displays of fruits, spices, and handicrafts. Visitors to the country enjoy not only swimming at the beaches but also participating in desert rallies.

Somalis shopping in the markets display a lively culture of bargaining as they meet their daily needs. These scenes across various parts of the city reflect how life continues in its normal flow despite lingering security concerns.

Beyond the markets, the country’s beaches and natural landscapes reveal a hopeful and different face of Somalia. The sparkling white sands lining the Indian Ocean coast are used by many young people as places for both rest and sports activities.

The laughter of children playing football blends with the footsteps of families strolling along the beaches, while occasional beach events highlight the country’s tourism potential.

In recent years, desert rallies across Somalia’s rugged landscapes have drawn growing attention, offering adrenaline-filled challenges for racers and captivating spectacles for onlookers.

Held in the Jazeera area, approximately 20 kilometers (12 miles) south of Mogadishu, these events attract large crowds—particularly on Fridays, a public holiday—when many Somalis gather for picnics with family and friends to enjoy their day off.

These aspects of daily life reflect the resilience and enduring hope of the Somali people, with women playing a vital role in sustaining the social fabric through their active involvement in markets and small businesses.

Tourism experts emphasize Somalia’s long coastline, historical heritage, and cultural richness as key assets giving it significant tourism potential in the Horn of Africa.

With further security improvements, Somalia could become a regional hotspot for marine tourism and adventure sports.

Bella Maxamed Iimaan, a tour guide who works with both local and international tourists, said she regularly brings visitors to the Jazeera region on Fridays and Saturdays to help them experience the country’s natural beauty.

She added that Somali expatriates born abroad are brought to the coast and tourist sites, where they breathe in the fresh air, take in the scenery, explore new destinations, and develop a renewed outlook on Somalia.

Safety rising, education urgent

Somali national Ahmed, born in Yemen and raised in Egypt, said they visit the area for vacations and spend time like tourists, highlighting the country’s improved security and significant changes since his last visit in 2020.

“A lot of things have changed now; it is safer than before, and life has become good,” Ahmed said, expressing hope that Mogadishu will become safer in the future.

Ahmed commended the Somali government’s efforts to enhance public safety and urged the international community to visit the country, now safer and home to many beautiful holiday destinations.

Ahmed also emphasized the urgent need for knowledgeable experts to support education, which has struggled over the past 30 years, highlighting the importance of new educational initiatives for Somalia’s future.

Anadolu.