UN Human Rights Council 60: UK Statement for the Interactive Dialogue on the report of the Independent Expert on the Human Rights Situation in Somalia

Thank you, Madame Vice President,

Let me thank the Independent Expert. We are grateful for her work on Somalia since 2020. As we transition to a nationally led partnership with OHCHR, we recognise the invaluable work of the Independent Expert mandate since 1993 in documenting and reporting on the situation of human rights in Somalia and supporting the government.

We welcome the presence of the Minister of Family and Human Rights Development and her team from Mogadishu.

We welcome the passing of the Juvenile Justice Bill in March 2025, and the adoption by the Council of Ministers of the Amendments to the Criminal Procedure Code Bill in January 2025.

We remain concerned at the continuing loss of civilian life due to ongoing conflict and insecurity, continuing cases of sexual and gender-based violence, and restrictions on the freedom of expression, including detention of journalists.

We encourage the Somali government to strengthen the rule of law and enhance fundamental freedoms by finalising the establishment of the National Human Rights Commission. We also emphasise the importance of promoting the rights to freedom of expression and opinion, protecting vulnerable and marginalised groups, and fostering a broad consensus, as Somalia prepares for timely, free and fair elections in the coming year. The UK stands ready to work with Somalia on all these issues.

To the independent expert: what action can the UN and other international partners take to support the work of the National Human Rights Commission over the next year?

UK Gov.