Somalia ‘firmly’ rejects allegations of ‘secret’ deportation deal with Sweden

Somalia “firmly” rejected on Wednesday that it had a “secret deal” with Sweden including a conditional development aid arrangement on deportation of Somali nationals, the prime minister’s office said.

“Somalia has no secret or conditional arrangement with any partner concerning the return of its nationals or the allocation of development assistance,” it said in a statement on the US social media company X.

Media reports alleged that Somalia had agreed with Sweden to accept deported Somalis in exchange for development aid to a project close to the prime minister’s office.

“These claims are false, misleading, and unfounded,” the statement read.

It said bilateral cooperation between the two countries is “long-standing, transparent, and grounded in mutual respect and international law,” adding that all engagements are conducted through formal diplomatic channels and overseen by the East African country’s Cabinet and institutional accountability.

The statement said development aid to the country was organized through “transparent mechanisms,” including the World Bank, UN agencies, and the Somali government’s financial system.

There are nearly 70,000 Somali people in Sweden as of 2024, according to Statistics Sweden.

Anadolu.