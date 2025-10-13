Somalia Launches National Consultation on Strategic Digital Transformation Plan (2025–2030)

The Federal Government of Somalia has officially launched a National Consultation on the Strategic Digital Change of Somalia (2025–2030), marking a significant milestone in the nation’s digital transformation journey. The two-day consultation was opened by Hon. Mohamed Aadan Maalim (Somali), Minister of Communications and Technology, who emphasized the importance of developing a unified strategy to guide Somalia’s ICT growth over the next five years.

In his opening remarks, Minister Mohamed underscored that the Digital Transformation Strategy (2025–2030) will serve as the overarching framework that aligns all ICT initiatives in the country. The plan aims to strengthen digital policymaking, expand investments in infrastructure, and build workforce capacity to drive innovation, improve public services, and stimulate economic growth.

The minister also highlighted the critical role of international cooperation, noting that collaboration with global partners is essential for building a sustainable and modern digital ecosystem. He expressed his appreciation to the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) for its ongoing support in facilitating Somalia’s digital development and for partnering with the ministry in organizing the consultation.

The event, hosted by the Ministry of Communications and Technology in collaboration with the ITU, brought together representatives from government agencies, telecommunications companies, technology associations, and private-sector partners. Participants engaged in in-depth discussions on Somalia’s digital vision, key strategic pillars, and implementation roadmap.

Among the topics addressed were administrative reforms, funding mechanisms, policy alignment, and the integration of Somalia’s national digital agenda with regional frameworks such as the African Union (AU) and the East African Communications Organization (EACO).

The consultation was attended by senior government officials, including the Director of the National Communications Agency, as well as representatives from ministries, state institutions, and private telecommunications operators.

Minister Mohamed concluded by reaffirming the government’s commitment to fostering an inclusive and forward-looking digital economy that enhances governance, education, and innovation across all sectors. The outcomes of the consultation are expected to shape Somalia’s digital roadmap for the coming decade, positioning the country as an emerging player in Africa’s digital transformation landscape.

