Senior Al Shabaab leader killed in military operation in Somalia

The Somali National Army (SNA), backed by the country’s international security partners, carried out a precision airstrike in Middle Jubba’s Bu’aale town, killing a senior al-Shabaab leader, the Somali Defense Ministry said on Monday.

The slain terrorist leader has been identified as Mohamud Abdi Hamud, also known as Jacfar Gurey, a founding member of the al-Qaeda-affiliated terrorist group who served as the group’s so-called intelligence chief.

According to a ministry statement, Gurey played a major part in the terror group’s violent activities and financing.

“Over the years, he held several senior positions within the group, including Head of External Security, Head of Leadership Security, and Head of Intelligence Tracking—all roles tied to the group’s espionage, operational planning, and brutal assassination activities,” the statement said.

The government said that he and the group’s former leader, Ahmed Abdi Godane, worked together to extort money from an Ethiopian company, which was later used to fund the terror group’s establishment.

The operation that resulted in the death of Gurey indicates “strong coordination and unity of purpose between the Federal Government of Somalia and its international partners in the ongoing fight against Al-Shabaab, aimed at ensuring security, stability, and lasting peace for the Somali people,” according to the statement.

Since July, the Somali army, with the support of the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM) and other international partners, has increased operations against the al-Qaeda-affiliated terrorist group in Somalia’s south and central provinces.

Al-Shabaab, which has waged an insurgency against the Somali government for more than 16 years, frequently targets security forces, officials, and civilians.

Anadolu.