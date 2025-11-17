Tuesday, November 18, 2025
News In English

Somalia Army Kills 3 Al Shabab Militants in Southwest Operation

by Laacib
Somali forces killed three fighters from Al Shabab, the Al Qaeda-linked militant group, in a security operation in southwestern Somalia, the army said Monday.

The operation took place in the village of Muro Gabey in the Bakool region, where 10 other militants were wounded. The army said it also recovered military equipment, including weapons and ammunition used by the group.

Somalia’s military has stepped up operations against Al Shabab in recent months. The group has claimed responsibility for numerous attacks and bombings that have killed hundreds of civilians and security personnel. Since midyear, government forces have retaken several areas previously under militant control, particularly in central Somalia.

